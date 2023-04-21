THG (LON:THG) Lowered to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 98 ($1.21) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 81 ($1.00).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on THG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of THG to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 159 ($1.97).

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

LON THG opened at GBX 89.47 ($1.11) on Thursday. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.