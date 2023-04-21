Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.1 %

TRI stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $133.04.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

