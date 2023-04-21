Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$179.49 and last traded at C$179.02, with a volume of 21353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$177.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The company has a market cap of C$84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$157.98.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.5003855 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

