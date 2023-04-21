Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 1,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$215.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Stories

