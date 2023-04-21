Toews Corp ADV Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

