Toews Corp ADV Has $768,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

