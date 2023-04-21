Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 8,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 5,220 put options.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 3,913,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,203. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $62.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

