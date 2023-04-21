TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.04

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.04 and traded as high as C$12.07. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.97, with a volume of 300,880 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.04.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

