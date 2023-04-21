Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 5,988,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 23,272,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Specifically, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Transocean Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 200.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

