Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 5,988,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 23,272,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Specifically, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

