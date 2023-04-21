Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TNL opened at $39.72 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.