TriMas Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

TriMas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRS stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

