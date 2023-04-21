Truist Financial Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.70.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $302.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $302.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

