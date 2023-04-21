Truist Financial Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $57.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

