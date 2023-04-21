Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Truworths International Stock Performance
Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.
About Truworths International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truworths International (TRWKF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Truworths International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truworths International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.