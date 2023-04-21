Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Truworths International Stock Performance

Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

About Truworths International

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.

