Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 5.6%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. 7,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 47,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,254,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,171. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.