U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

