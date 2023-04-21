U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. 12,922,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,299,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

