UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.74.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

