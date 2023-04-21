UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

