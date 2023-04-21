Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
