UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in UMH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.