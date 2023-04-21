Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNBLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $74.98.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

