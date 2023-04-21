Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Union Pacific
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.88. 967,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,482. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
