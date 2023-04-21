Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 714,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,993. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

