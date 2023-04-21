Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Tops $3.16 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00020079 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $94.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00312957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

