United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. United Airlines updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.
Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after buying an additional 1,202,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
