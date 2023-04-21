United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

