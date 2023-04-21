United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $435.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on URI. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE URI opened at $375.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.06. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.