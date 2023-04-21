Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,727,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 856,297 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

UNVR stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.