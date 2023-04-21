UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Price Up 2%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.88 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 143.25 ($1.77). Approximately 15,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 103,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.74).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,023.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 2.43 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

