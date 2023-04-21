Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Down 2.4%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. 242,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 553,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Uranium Royalty Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Royalty (UROY)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.