Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Down 2.4%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. 242,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 553,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Uranium Royalty by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

