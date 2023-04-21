Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

