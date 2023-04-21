Utrust (UTK) One Day Volume Tops $3.05 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $49.51 million and $3.05 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

