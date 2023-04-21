Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 121,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 442,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Vaccinex Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses on the development of Pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington’s disease.

