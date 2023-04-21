Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Position Lessened by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth $93,108,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after acquiring an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after acquiring an additional 640,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth $28,207,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valaris

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

VAL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. 101,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,800. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.28. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 11.01%.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

