Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.38.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $122.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.09. Valero Energy has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.