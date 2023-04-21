Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Up to $301.73

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $301.73, but opened at $311.79. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $312.76, with a volume of 22,852 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

