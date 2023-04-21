VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 125,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 70,760 shares.The stock last traded at $85.77 and had previously closed at $86.69.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 95,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

