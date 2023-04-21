Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

