Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 4,348,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,475,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

