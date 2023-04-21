Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.52. 94,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,754. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

