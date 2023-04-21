Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by ESG Planning

ESG Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 134,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,075. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.