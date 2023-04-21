Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.25 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

