Verge 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and $1.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,937.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00318771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00549173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00444716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,963,644 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,963,638 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

