Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $219.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

