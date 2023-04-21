Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

VRTV stock opened at $123.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth $3,475,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

