Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
