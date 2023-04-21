Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.38

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.38 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.74). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.74), with a volume of 226,743 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £198.90 million, a PE ratio of 491.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.41.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

