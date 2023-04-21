Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VGCX. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

VGCX opened at C$10.30 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

